breaking:-osun-residents-burst-cocoa-store-in-ede,-cart-away-cacovid-palliatives





Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Residents of Ede, Ido-Osun and Ofatedo areas of Osun State on Friday broke into cocoa industry warehouse and cart away with food items meant to serve residents of the state as palliatives.

Food items such as noodles, rice, spaghetti and different food items donated to the State government by Cacovid were looted by residents, who forced their way into the store.

