breaking:-osun-residents-burst-cocoa-store-in-ede,-cart-away-cacovid-palliatives

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo
Residents of Ede, Ido-Osun and Ofatedo areas of Osun State on Friday broke into cocoa industry warehouse and cart away with food items meant to serve residents of the state as palliatives.
ALSO READ: Hoodlums break into COVID-19 warehouse in Ondo
Food items such as noodles, rice, spaghetti and different food items donated to the State government by Cacovid were looted by residents, who forced their way into the store.
Details later…
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments