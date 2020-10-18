BREAKING: Oyetola breaks silence on attack, says thugs sent to kill me

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has broken his silence on Saturday’s attack on his convoy by armed thugs.

The Nation had reported Oyetola, his deputy Benedict Alabi and other State executives narrowly escaped death on Saturday when thugs attacked them after addressing #ENDSARS protesters in Osogbo, capital of Osun.

Speaking in a state wide broadcast on Sunday morning, the Governor described the incident as unfortunate and against the Omoluabi ethos.

He said he joined the #EndSARS protesters by marching from Alekuwodo area to meet the protesters at Ola-Iya junction where he addressed them.

“However, the protest was hijacked by thugs who wanted to kill me. We escaped from the scene without shoot or firing teargas to them.

“But after the incident, we gathered that two people died. One of them died as a result of a bike accident.”

He said the attack was politically motivated and targeted at killing him and other executive members of the state.

