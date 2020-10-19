BREAKING: Pandemonium As Security Operatives, Hoodlums, #EndSARS Protesters Clash In Abuja (VIDEO)

There has been pandemonium in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja today as #ENDSARS protesters, hoodlums and security operatives clashed at several protest points across the city.

At the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), several persons were injured and vehicles vandalised as the invasion of the new groups led to a clash in front of the headquarters of the Apex Bank.

It was chaos as people scampered for safety and tried to defend themselves as the invading groups attacked the protesters with sticks and machetes, destroying vehicles and anything else on their path.

Along the Dutse-Gwarinpa Express Way, the protesters managed to repel some persons who also attacked them with crude weapons.

The protesters have since divided themselves into groups blocking strategic points of the nation’s capital simultaneously to drive home their message.

On Monday, they set out from various locations like Airport Road, Nyanya, Kubwa, Berger Roundabout, and the CBN headquarters among others.

Videos circulating showed that the protesters were being manhandled by police officers around the Nyanya Area of the FCT.

#EndSARS: @PoliceNG Officers Whip, Assault Protesters Demonstrating Against Police Brutality At Nyanya, Nasarawa State pic.twitter.com/roKDEDD6mF — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) October 19, 2020

