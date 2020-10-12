Daily News

Breaking: Pay-As-You-Go, not possible — Multichoice

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Managing Director, Multichoice, Engr. John Ugbe has described as impossible or unfeasible for the company to implement the Pay-As-You-Go model for pay television in the country.

Also read: Pay-As-You-Go Not Applicable to Pay TV – FCCPC Chief Executive, Irukera

Ugbe said this on Monday, while briefing members of a House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Pay-As-You-Go.

Details later…

