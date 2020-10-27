Daily News

BREAKING: Petrol station on fire in Lagos as another building collapses

By Bose Adelaja

There is a fire outbreak, Tuesday involving a petrol station along Ajayi Road, Ogba, Lagos State.

Eye witnesses’ account said emergency responders are at the scene.

In a related development, a building in Isiu Town, in Ikorodu has reportedly collapsed but Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, are on their way to the scene.

Details later…

