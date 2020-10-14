Breaking: Police burst baby factory, rescue 3 pregnant women, children in C’River

The prime suspect and owner of baby factory in Akampka LGA of Cross River ,Glory Imaobong Asuquo

The Cross River State Police Command in the early hours of Wednesday busted a baby factory in obot Udonna Village in Akampka LGA of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the covert operation which led to the rescue of two pregnant women and three children was carried based on Credible intelligence.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh said they got credible intelligence which they promptly acted upon and apprehended the operator of the Baby factory, Imaobong Asuquo.

He also revealed that the prime suspect operated the baby factory in her home and sells baby for 500,000 each in collaboration with another suspect simply identified as Iquo.

His words: “We got credible intelligence and we swung into action immediately in a covert Operation at about 4:00 a.m Wednesday and we busted a baby factory operated in the residence of one Imaobong Asuquo who sells baby’s for at least 500,000 naira.

“We also rescued three pregnant girls including two 19 year old and another 21 year old as well as two children (names withheld)aged 2 and 7 years .

“From the statement we got from one Solomon Christopher husband to one of the rescued pregnant women, we also discovered that three babies were sold for 500,000 naira each already.

“But we are working assiduously to make sure we get to the root of the matter and all involved apprehended and charged to Court to face justice , investigation is still ongoing as we speak ,” Jimoh said .

