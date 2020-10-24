breaking:-police-foil-attempt-to-raid-fct-warehouse

By Omeiza Ajayi

Men of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force have foiled an attempt by some youths to break into a warehouse at the Arts and Culture building in Area 10, Garki.

The youths, numbering over 40 had invaded the area on Saturday morning and made attempts to gain entry into the building to evacuate palliatives warehoused in the place by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA.

However, a detachment of policemen were on hand to disperse them with gunshots and teargas canisters.

Vanguard gathered that the said warehouse contains only bottled water as other palliatives had since been distributed.

Although no attempt has been made to break into the warehouse in Kubwa, checks revealed that the building is currently empty as the foodstuff and other materials had earlier been distributed.

Only one warehouse within the territory contains corn and millet which is to be distributed to flood victims in the territory.

An official of the FCT Administration who did not want his name mentioned said of not for the unorganised behaviour of the youths, it was earlier agreed that the warehouses would be opened for them to inspect “and know that the FCTA has nothing to hide”.

Vanguard News Nigeria