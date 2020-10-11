Breaking: Police officers attack #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

By Nwafor Sunday
#EndSARS protesters have been attacked by the Nigerian Police officers at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.
They fire water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters, who are campaigning for the disbandment of SARS in the country.
SARS have been accused of killing and maltreating innocent Nigerians for no just cause.
Irked by the operations and activities, Nigerians took to streets, demanding for the scrap of the force.
Details later:
