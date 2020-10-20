breaking:-presidential-panel-recommends-prosecution-of-33-sars-officers,-n265m-to-victims

A panel set up to investigate reports of human rights violations by operatives of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has recommended the prosecution of 33 officers.

The panel, chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, released its report on Tuesday.

“SARS Panel Chaired by The ES NHRC, Tony Ojukwu Esq gave a far-reaching recommendation including monetary compensation of N 265754730 to victims of human rights violations,” an overview of the report read.

Other recommendations by the panel include: Prosecution of 33 SARS officers, 26 cases for further investigation, 57 in which victims are to be compensated, 2 cases in which pending court orders are to be obeyed by the police.

The panel also recommended public apology for over 32 cases of rights violations, to be published in newspapers and other means.

Nigerians, in the past two weeks, have protested the incessant use of force, extortion, harassment and extra-judicial killings by the notorious police unit.

Demonstrations have taken place in many cities, including Abuja and Lagos. Nigerians on social media have also been trending hashtags like #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality, #EndSWAT since last Friday.

The demands of the protesters led to the dissolution of SARS and its replacement with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad.

More details to follow.