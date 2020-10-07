BREAKING: Reps move against SARS

By Tordue Salem
The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to cut the excesses of the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS.
The Speaker, in his opening speech, had given a strong reprimand of the Police unit, as the Green Chamber, also passed a Motion to investigate an alleged avalanche of their crimes against the citizenry.
details later…
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments