BREAKING: Reps move against SARS

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to cut the excesses of the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS.

The Speaker, in his opening speech, had given a strong reprimand of the Police unit, as the Green Chamber, also passed a Motion to investigate an alleged avalanche of their crimes against the citizenry.

details later…

