Breaking: Rivers, Taraba Reps defect to APC from PDP

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

Reps Ephraim Nwuzi and David Abel, from Rivers and Taraba States respectively, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the defections on the floor on Wednesday.

