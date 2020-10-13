Daily News

BREAKING: Rivers youths defy Wike, begin #ENDSARS protest

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Scores of youths from Rivers stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, the state capital to join the #EndSARS protest in defiance to Governor Nyesom Wike’s directive.

The youths converged opposite the Pleasure Park on Aba Road and began their procession, insisting the Governor had no right to ban peaceful protests.

Armed with various placards and chanting “End SARS”, in solidarity, the youths blocked the busy Aba road, causing traffic gridlock.

Details shortly…

