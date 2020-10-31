breaking:-sanwo-olu-lifts-lagos-curfew

By Alao Abiodun

The Lagos State Government has lifted the curfew imposed following violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums.

This was confirmed in a series of tweets on the Lagos state government official twitter handle.

Lagos retained the 12 am to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19 remains.

“Lagosians are free to go about their businesses without any hindrance whatsoever. Security agencies will continue to discharge their duties.

“Lagosians are urged to co-operate with them to maintain the status of our state as one of the most peaceful, ” the tweets read.

While commending Lagosians for observing the curfew and ensuring the return of normalcy, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu thanked security gencies for efforts in restoring peace to troubled communities.

The Governor urged residents not to do or encourage any action that may turn back the clock.