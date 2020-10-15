BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu reveals identities of policemen involved in death of #ENDSARS protester

By Alao Abiodun

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed the identities of four policemen involved in the killing of a 55-year-old #ENDSARS protester in Surulere.

Ikechukwu Iloamauzor was shot dead during the protest.

Sanwo-Olu said four policemen, two inspectors and two sergeants, were involved in the incident.

He identified them as Bagou Michael, Inspector Ekpoudom Etop, – Sergent Nnamdi Madura and Sergent Akinyemi Benson.

He said they have been arrested and will face trial.

In a series of tweets on Thursday evening, Sanwo-Olu said: “Also, to mention that Lagos state is taking the issue of police misconduct very seriously, earlier this week, we all recall the incident that happened at the Area C command in Surulere.

“All the four officers have been identified and are going through an orderly trial.

“All the four erring officers whose name I will also mention have also been apprehended and are going through an orderly trial. They are Inspector Bagou Michael, Inspector Ekpoudom Etop, – Sergent Nnamdi Madura, and Sergent Akinyemi Benson.

“We have also set up a panel to look into all cases of police brutality and fatality and have set up a N200m compensation fund. I will make all announcements shortly. Once again, I apologise to any protester that has faced brutality during any of the protests days.”

Details shortly…