breaking:-sanwo-olu-says-lagos-curfew-now-8pm-to-6am

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lapos State.

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday reviewed the curfew which initially was from 6pm to 8am to now 8pm to 6am.

Stating this in a statement signed by Gbenga omotoso, HC, Information and Strategy, Sanwo-olu said: “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8pm to 6am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice.

Vanguard

