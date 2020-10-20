breaking:-security-operatives-fire-gunshots-to-disperse-#endsars-protesters-in-lekki

Pandemonium has broken out in the Lekki Toll Gate Area of Lagos State as armed security personnel stormed the scene of the EndSARS protests and opened fire at them.

While details of the incident are still sketchy, there have been reports of various casualties.

Videos from the scene of the incident have shown some persons bleeding from gunshot wounds, as others tried to extract the bullets.

Some others were seen administering CPR to others to resuscitate them.

The incident comes hours after the Lagos State Government declared a 24-hour curfew as part of efforts to stop the violence which had broken out in some parts of the state by criminal elements who have been hijacking the protests.

Although the curfew was to commence at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, many were still seen protesting in across the state.

At the Lekki Toll Gate which has been one of the major converging points of the protests, protests were still seen gathered in large numbers around 5:00 pm.

Read Also: Lagos Government Declares 24-Hour Curfew

More to follow.