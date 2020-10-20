breaking:-six-killed-in-tanker-explosion-in-niger

Six people died Tuesday when a fuel tanker exploded in Lapai Local Area of Niger State, an official has said.

Mary Noel-Barge, the media aide to Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State, told PREMIUM TIMES that the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Ms Noel-Barge said others were injured and were receiving treatment in a hospital.

She added that seven trucks were also razed in the accident.

She said the driver of the doomed vehicle was trying to manoeuvre a bad portion of the road, before colliding with parked trucks.

“The explosion was said to have occurred in a gridlock occasioned by the deplorable condition of the Federal Road and about 7 trucks were said to have been affected including a petrol tanker in the explosion,” she said.

The state government has dispatched officials of the state emergency management agency to provide emergency needs for the victims.

The governor expressed sympathy with the victims and family members of those affected in the explosion.