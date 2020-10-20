breaking:-social-media-on-fire-over-attack-on-#endsars-protesters-at-lekki-toll-gate

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have taken to the micro blogging sites, ‘Facebook and Twitter’, to condemn the alleged attack on peaceful protesters ‘#ENDSARS’, at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

Nigerian Police Force has been accused of maltreating and extra judiciously killing innocent youths in the country which led to the nationwide protests.

Since the protest began thirteen days ago, reports had it that those protesting over Police brutality and reformation of the system, have been doing so within the circumference of tranquility, maturity and calmness, until Tuesday, 20-10-2020, when hoodlums infiltrated and caused havoc by burning down police stations, correctional centres (Prison), and killing innocent Nigerians.

Based on that, Lagos state government and other state governors, like osun and Ondo imposed twenty four hours curfew in their various states.

Knowing their rights as enshrined in Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended, which guarantees freedom of expression as a fundamental right, protesters insistd on continuing their peaceful protest at Lekki Toll Gate.

Note that this right is also guaranteed under the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments.

However, report reaching Vanguard has it that soldiers and other officers deployed to maintain curfew opened fire on Peaceful protesters and allegedly killing and injuring many protesters.

Below are some reactions we gathered as at the time of the shoot out:

This is the new Nigerian flag, stained with the blood of young people who dared to demand for a better country! CNN AJ+… Posted by Adeola Fayehun on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Soldiers acting on the orders of the C-in-C -Buhari opened fire on protesters who were on the floor at Lekki Tollgate. #BuhariMustGo #EndSARS Posted by Adeyanju Deji on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Tonight ! TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20th 2020 The Nigerian Government and the Lagos state government murdered Harmless citizens… Posted by Broda Shaggi on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

60 years of bloodshed. A nation at war, a bleeding nation! #EndNigeriaNow Posted by Chidinma Chisom Unigwe on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Today, General Buhari lost every legal and moral right to continue in office as Nigeria’s President. By killing unarmed… Posted by Reno Omokri on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Chukwu abiama Biko nu 💔💔 @cnn @cnnafrica @bbcnews @bbcafrica @ajez Posted by Carburetor Cleaner on Tuesday, October 20, 2020