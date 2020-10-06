BREAKING: States generate ₦612.87 bn in first quarter of 2020

The 36 states and the federal capital territory generated ₦612.87 as internally generated revenue (IGR) between January and June 2020, the nation’s statistics bureau has said.

This figure dipped by 11.7 per cent from the ₦693.9 billion generated by the states during the same period in 2019.

The NBS said this in its internally generated revenue at state level report for the first half of 2020 published Tuesday afternoon.

The bureau said Lagos State raked in the highest IGR with ₦204.51 billion within January and June.

Rivers State placed in far second with ₦64.59 billion, followed by FCT with ₦35.2 billion, Delta State with ₦30.8 billion, and Ogun State ₦23.7 billion.

At the foot of the log are Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Ekiti, and Jigawa States which respectively earned ₦3.9 billion, ₦3.8 billion, ₦3.75 billion ₦3.2 billion, ₦3 billion.

The report also said in the second quarter of the year, the states and the FCT made ₦259.73 billion, a dip from ₦353.14 billion recorded in the first quarter.

“This indicates a negative growth of -26.5% quarter on quarter,” NBS wrote.

Meanwhile, in the whole of 2019, all the states made a combined revenue of ₦1.33 trillion.

The quartet of Lagos, Rivers, the FCT and Delta states had a combined internally generated revenue more than all other 34 states of the federation, PREMIUM TIMES reported in May, quoting data from the NBS.

The quartet made a combined revenue of ₦685 billion, an equivalent of about 51.02 per cent. Other states made a total of about ₦650 billion.

Related