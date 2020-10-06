BREAKING: States generate less revenue in 1st quarter 2020 than 1st quarter 2019

The 36 states and the federal capital territory generated ₦612.87 as internally generated revenue (IGR) between January and June 2020, the nation’s statistics bureau has said.

This figure dipped by 11.7 per cent from the ₦693.9 billion generated by the states during the same period in 2019.

The NBS said this in its internally generated revenue at state-level report for the first half of 2020 published Tuesday afternoon.

The bureau said Lagos raked in the highest IGR with ₦204.51 billion within January and June.

Rivers placed far second with ₦64.59 billion, followed by FCT with ₦35.2 billion, Delta with ₦30.8 billion, and Ogun State ₦23.7 billion.

At the foot of the log are Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Ekiti, and Jigawa States which respectively earned ₦3.9 billion, ₦3.8 billion, ₦3.75 billion ₦3.2 billion, ₦3 billion.

The report also said in the second quarter of the year, the states and the FCT made ₦259.73 billion, a dip from ₦353.14 billion recorded in the first quarter.

“This indicates a negative growth of -26.5% quarter on quarter,” NBS wrote.

Meanwhile, in the whole of 2019, all the states made a combined revenue of ₦1.33 trillion.

The quartet of Lagos, Rivers, the FCT and Delta had a combined internally generated revenue more than all other 34 states of the federation, PREMIUM TIMES reported in May, quoting data from the NBS.

The quartet made a combined revenue of ₦685 billion, an equivalent of about 51.02 per cent. Others made a total of about ₦650 billion.

According to that report, Lagos alone accounted for about N400 billion of this figure. almost one-third of the total internal revenue of all the states and Abuja. The largest chunk of this was generated from taxes, especially those of formal sector employees, with only about 10 per cent generated by the state’s MDAs.

Sitting in far second is oil-rich Rivers which earned N140 billion, about half the amount generated by each of the Federal Capital Territory and Ogun State. As for Rivers and the FCT, taxes from the formal sector account for largest earning for the year; in Ogun, it is funds made from MDAs.

Behind these are Delta which made N64 billion; Kaduna, N44 billion, Kano N40 billion, Akwa Ibom N32 billion; and Enugu N31 billion.