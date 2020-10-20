breaking:-stop-killing-#endsars-protesters,-hillary-clinton-warns-buhari,-army

Hillary

By Nwafor Sunday

Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, former United States secretary of state, Tuesday night warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to desist from killing innocent #ENDSARS protesters.

Nigerians who were protesting against Police brutality and bad governance were shot at by men believed to be Nigerian soldiers, at Lekki Toll Gate.

Few were reportedly killed while many sustained various degrees of injury. From the video clips spanning the social media, Nigerian youths were seen singing ‘Nigeria’s National Anthem’, when soldiers opened fire on them.

However, having been informed about the protests and the killings therewith, Hillary Clinton wrote via her verified Twitter handle: “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment”.

Vanguard