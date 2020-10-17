Daily News

BREAKING: Tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge

By
0
Views: Visits 0

BREAKING: Tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge

Victor Ogunyinka

For the umpteenth time, there has been yet another tanker explosion on the notorious Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

According to reports, two tankers laden with fuel exploded early hours of Saturday (2 am).

The number of casualties as at press time uncertain.

ALSO READ: Family of 5, school children, students among 30 killed in Kogi petrol tanker explosion

Otedola Bridge on fire right now. 2:36am pic.twitter.com/QysK8YDw5o

— Adeyemi Adesanya (@AdeyemiAdesan12) October 17, 2020

Video showing the tanker explosion that is happening on Otedola bridge pic.twitter.com/4C7zggDRnq

— Naija wants to #EndSARS (@Naija_PR) October 17, 2020

Otedola bridge is on fire rn

Spread the word#EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera#RECONSTRUCTNIGERIA #candlenight #ENDBADGOVERNANCE pic.twitter.com/wbwpeG32sp

— ‘firiyoyo Influenza😷 #SARSMustEnd (@demigod_zen) October 17, 2020

Vanguard

IMF to support Nigeria, 79 others with $100bn

Previous article

Seun Kuti: How GEJ’s analogy inspired Theory of Yam and Goat

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News