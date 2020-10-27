breaking:-tension-in-kuje-as-hoodlums-search-for-palliative-warehouse

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

There is anxiety in Kuje, one of the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as hoodlums are searching to loot any warehouse with COVID-19 palliatives.

They have been marching round the streets with sticks, blocking roads within the Kuje township.

Residents are running for safety as traders are also locking their shops and moving out of the market to avoid crisis.

Three people were stampede to death on Monday when hoodlums broke into the Gwagwalada COVID-19 warehouse and looted foodstuff and other valuables there.

Security operatives, the soldiers and police are trying to calm the situation.

Details shortly….