Breaking: Thugs attack #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja, injure many, destroy cars

Photo from TheCable

A yet to be identified armed men have reportedly attacked peaceful protesters at Berger junction, Abuja. Many were purportedly injured during the attack.

The thugs were said to have armed themselves with machetes of various sizes, matching furiously towards the direction of those protesting against Police brutality and end to the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the country.

They reportedly destroyed many cars, and were later chased out of the venue by #ENDSARS protesters.

Details later:

Vanguard