BREAKING: Thugs Besiege Ondo Prison, Release Inmates

On Thursday, some hoodlums broke into the National Correctional Service centre in Okitipupa, the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, and forcefully released the inmates there.

It was gathered that no fewer than 58 inmates were released during the while a vehicle was burnt and several items were destroyed on the premises of the prison.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command of the NCS, Barr. Ogundare Babatunde, confirmed the incident on the telephone.

Details to come…

