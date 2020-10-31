breaking:-trailer-crushes-10-to-death-in-ondo-accident

Osagie Otabor, Akure

About 10 persons have been killed in an accident that happened on Saturday evening at Akungba market, in Ondo State.

The accident was said to have occurred after a truck conveying bags of rice lost control and ran into the Akungba market crushing 10 to death and wounding many others.

Witnesses said the trailer had a brake failure.

“The trailer was descending from okerigbo hill near Adekunle Ajasin University when it lost control as result of faulty brake,” the source said.

Police sources however said eight persons have been confirmed dead.