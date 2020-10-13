Breaking: Two dead, 8 injured as Police Hilux van crashed in Ondo

Daily News

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, have confirmed, the death of two police officers, involved in an accident in Ondo state.

The commission equally stated that eight other police officers sustained various degree of injuries, in the crash.

Their police Hilux van somersaulted several times before hitting a pavement while trying to negotiate a bed on the Obaile airport road in Akure metropolis.

Vanguard could not confirmed if the affected policemen were returning to base after performing electoral duties.

The police spokesperson Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the crash.

Details later:

Vanguard

