BREAKING: Two feared killed, many injured in Kano #ENDSARS protest

By Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

Kano youths have joined the nationwide #EndSARS protests.

But hoodlums hijacked the protest, killing two women at Chicken Republic eatery located along Airport Road.

The rioters also attacked customers at the popular Galaxy Mall along Igbo Road in Sabon Gari area of the state.

Over 15 vehicles were set ablaze and others vandalised and smashed.

Schools were shut down with pandemonium in the state.

