breaking:-two-policemen,-one-civilian-killed-in-ondo-violence

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two policemen and one civilian in last week’s violence that engulfed the state in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protests.

Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, who spoke while parading 18 suspected looters and arsonists, said the two policemen were killed in Ore and Ondo town.

Bolaji said the victim in Ore was mobbed while the policeman in Ondo was killed and burnt inside his car.

He said the civilian casualty was one of the three-man gang that attempted to rob a new generation bank in Ondo town.