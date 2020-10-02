BREAKING: US President Trump, wife contract COVID-19

By Alao Abiodun
President of the United States of America, Donald Trump and how wife, Melania have tested positive for coronavirus.
The President announced this on Friday morning.
“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly on Friday.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
