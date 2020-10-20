breaking:-us-shuts-lagos-consulate-over-#endsars-protests

Adeyinka Akintunde

The United States on Tuesday shut down its embassy in Lagos for two days over to the escalating #ENDSARS protests.

On its twitter handle @USinNigeria, the consulate said: “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges. “Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20.

“Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.”