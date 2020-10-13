BREAKING: Wife of The Sun Correspondent kidnapped in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Wife of Correspondent’s Chapel Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Cross River State, Mazi Judex Okoro has been kidnapped.

Vanguard learned that she was abducted at about 8pm Tuesday, around Big Qua near Apostolic Church in Calabar Municipality LGA.

Although details of her kidnap were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report security agencies have been alerted about the ugly incident.

Vanguard also learned that this is the second time she has been kidnapped within the last few years.

Judex Okoro who is also The Sun Correspondent in Cross River State confirmed the kidnap of his wife to Vanguard on Tuesday night.

