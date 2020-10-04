Broadcast content across borders

TStv Returns, Makes Second Entry On Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary

After what was reported as a disappointing false start last year, digital satellite TV service providers, TStv Africa, made a second entry into the Nigerian and Africa broadcast space on October 1 with a promise that it is kicking off with the pay per view model. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TStv Africa, Echefu Bright, gave the assurance that satellite TV network would offer the alternative subscription model when he led his team to pay a courtesy visit to the Acting Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Professor Armstrong Idachaba, in his office in Abuja. Echefu said they visited the NBC management to seek its support for a peaceful rollout and to officially present samples of its decoders to the commission. He also said that the TStv has broadcasting rights to air the La Liga, FA Cup and Euro Cup. In his remark, Idachaba assured of the support of the NBC for the smooth take off and sustained operations of the satellite network. “We promise on our side that we will continue to support you. At this time, I think that the major issue confronting the Pay TV sector is the area of giving Nigerians option of deregulating purchasing capacity in terms of pay as you go concept.

We believe this will give you the visibility if you remain committed to the idea. We welcome that option and wish that it serves as a stimulant and as a progressive index for other operators to adopt,” Idachaba said, adding that the NBC was committed to promoting local participation in the nation’s broadcasting industry, especially, to create jobs and provide diversity for Nigerians. Idachaba also said, “some of them have come up with a lot of excuses for why pay-per-view is difficult and why it is not doable. We want you to be the galvaniser to prove the naysayers wrong that this is doable in the interest of Nigerians.

Once you begin and you make a success of it through increased subscription base, we are sure that others will be drawn into it as it happened in the telecommunication sector. We are aware that it has been very challenging for you. All over the world dominant players will always want to remain in a dominant position.’’ However, the acting DG admonished the firm to refrain from any activity that would give Nigeria a bad name. “If you are acquiring rights, you must make sure that your rights are legitimately acquired. You must make sure you follow the rules of engagement strictly, study the broadcasting code strictly,” he admonished.

Women In Focus As Mobile Film Festival Calls For Entry



ORGANISERS of the Mobile Film Festival have said that its 16th international edition will focus on feminist issues in a positive, constructive and activist way and will be committed to the cause of women through the theme ‘Women’s Empowerment’. With an award and closing ceremony fixed for Monday December 7, in Paris, France, organisers have, therefore, called for entries, which they expect should be made according to the unique format that has made the originality of the festival for 16 years: 1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Film. Already a jury of cinema professionals, activists, of women and men of exception have been constituted to select the winners among the fifty films in the official selection.

This jury will be presided by Agnès Jaoui and is composed by Chiara Corazza, David & Stéphane Foenkinos, Anastasia Mikova, Tania de Montaigne, Marine Périn, Oxmo Puccino, Justine Ryst, Florence Sandis, Aloïse Sauvage and Anne-Dominique Toussaint. Created in 2005, the Mobile Film Festival is a short film festival dedicated to young directors from across the world. It is based on a simple principle: 1 Mobile, 1 Minute, 1 Movie. The festival aims at discovering, supporting and accompanying talents from across the world to become the directors of tomorrow. Interested filmmakers have until October 20, 2020 to submit their film on the festival website.

UN’s Melissa Fleming To Deliver MIPCOM 2020 Keynote



UNITED Nations Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, Melisa Fleming, is to deliver the MIPCOM 2020 keynote address on climate emergency. The keynote address, which will be streamed on MIPCOM Online+ on October 13, is titled, No Time To Waste: Communicating In A Climate Emergency, and the organisers hinted that the keynote would explore the idea of how communicate about climate change makes a difference, as well as, how people can overcome it. The statement by MIPCOM also said that Fleming would same day present the inaugural MIP SDG Award for Climate Action and Protection of the Oceans to Sky Group Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch, in recognition of Sky’s track record in setting the highest standards in sustainability and action on environmental issues.

Fleming, a frequent interview guest on international media platforms, took up the role as Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications for the United Nations in 2019. Prior to this, she served United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as Head of Global Communications and spokesperson for the High Commissioner. At UNHCR, she led global media outreach campaigns, social media engagement and a multimedia news service to distribute and place stories designed to generate empathy and stir action for refugees. She is author of the book, A Hope More Powerful than the Sea, and host of the award-winning podcast, Awake at Night. Ms Fleming’s keynote and the MIP SDG Award are two of the highlights of MIPCOM 2020’s Change for Good programme, designed to encourage an industry-wide conversation around positive social change at a global level and explore the impact and influence the worldwide television industry can have across a wide range of global issues, from promoting diversity and inclusion, to minimising environmental impact and fostering responsible business practices.

Other inspirational speakers reflecting on the Change for Good theme at MIPCOM 2020 include playwright, writer, actor, producer, director and philanthropist, Tyler Perry; Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer at Netflix; Alex Amancio, Reflector Entertainment CEO and Co-Founder and film director, producer and writer, Matthew A. Cherry. MIPCOM Online+ is the first digital edition of the World’s Entertainment Content Market offering month-long access to inspiring keynotes, screenings, conferences, intel, pitching, networking and more. MIPCOM Online+ will run from October 5 to November 17.