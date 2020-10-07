Brown, Ozangeobuoma in Phases of Reflection

Alexis Galleries



After what seemed to art lovers as a very long holiday following the Coronavirus pandemic, Alexis Galleries, which is one of the country’s most prolific art houses, has returned to the exhibition circuit, powerfully.

From Knock on Wood II to Meet the Dudus’ II, the art house has kept the circuit busy since September when it had its maiden show after COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

These two shows were defining and reflective of the country’s mood. This month, it is Phases of Reflection, another show that is set to raise the bar considering the artists that are involved. It is a joint exhibition by two contemporary artists, Dodd Brown and Orlu Prince Ozangeobuoma. The show promises to be intriguing for both virtual and live view.

It opens virtually to the public on Saturday, October 10, 2020, and will be on till Saturday, October 17, 2020. Brown is a contemporary Nigerian artist who creates his paintings from different subject matters, life experiences, past and present. He creates and engages the mind with his works on different levels and stories on canvas using several media. He is considered more as a mixed-media artist because of how he masterly weaves fabrics, newsprints and colours on canvas, while Ozangeobuoma’s work is known for its unique rendition, bold application of colours and his distinct attention to gestures and facial expressions.

As different as their styles and medium are, their theme tends to reflect on human life experiences, self-awareness, and evaluation. Their body of work is fascinating in its glorious abstracted forms.

On choice of artists, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, the head honcho at Alexis Galleries, said, it is “because their works are not similar.”



She said, “we have other artists that do fabric, mixed media but these guys are completely different, even if they do the same media. They are completely different in their application, so, it is very important for us to show the world what Nigeria is able to do because Nigeria has so much hidden talent.”

As helping NGOs and charitable organisations in Nigeria has become its tradition, Alexis is partnering with Child Life Line, an NGO whose objective is to get as many kids as possible off the streets. Part of the proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to Child Life Line.

