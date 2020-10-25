‘brute-force-against-protesters-confirms-government’s-disdain-for-rule-of-law’

Son of the detained Shiite leader, Mohammed Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has said the shooting of EndSARS protesters by soldiers has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has no respect for rule of law and human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

In a statement made available to The Guardian, he said since 2015 when the President took over power, he has not hid his disdain for the principle of democracy, which protect peoples’ liberty.

El-Zakzaky, who condemned killing of EndSARS protesters in Zaria, said the federal government used the same-armed soldiers to unleashed venom on innocent members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), pointing out that his father and mother are still kept in prison custody with bullet wounds.

According to him, the same attacks and killings deployed against the IMN members have been replicated against innocent Nigerians youths protesting against the excesses of armed security men in the country.