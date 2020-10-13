Budget 2021: Cabinet meets to approve final details of ‘significant’ package

Large spending on health services and supports for businesses and other sectors impacted by Covid-19 will form the backbone of Budget 2021, which Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is to announce at 1pm.

The Cabinet began meeting at 8am to sign-off on the coalition’s first budget, drawn up in the shadow of Covid-19 and Brexit.

The budget will include cash supports for businesses forced to close during the pandemic, an extra €4 billion for the Department of Health, €500 million extra for social housing as well as funding to hire more doctors, gardaí, teachers and special needs assistants.

It will include a massive package of State supports for individuals and businesses, as well as more funding for public services, with overall borrowing to reach up to €19 billion.

One of the last measures to be finalised late on Monday night was to enable the vast majority of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to get the social welfare Christmas bonus this year.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Mr Donohoe will unveil Budget 2021 at a 1pm Dáil sitting in the Convention Centre in Dublin.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will follow his colleague with a speech at around 1.45pm.

After the Government speeches, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty will deliver his party’s response to the budget, its first as the largest opposition party.

Speaking before the Cabinet met, Mr Donohoe said the Government was “keenly aware of the concerns, the anxiety that many have regarding the future, we understand that the air of uncertainty that we have now at the moment.”



“What we are doing in this budget is laying out the way in which we’re going to support our health service, we’re going to aim to support employers, and we’re also going to deal with the concerns that those who have lost a job in circumstances that they didn’t think possible, that we as a country didn’t think possible,” he said.

On his way into Cabinet Mr McGrath described Budget 2021 as a “hope and confidence” budget.

“Hope that we will come through this very difficult period. Confidence in the fact that we are hopefully providing a record level of public expenditure, investment and support, we hope that will help to sustain the high level of social solidarity at this period,” he said.

Speaking on Tuesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the “biggest health budget in history” would build “permanent capacity” across the system.

“It’s a large investment in acute care, in beds and doctors, in nurses, in allied health professionals, it is a very large investment in community based care,” he said.

Green Party leader and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said the large spending increases were the “correct thing to do” given current circumstances.

“We have to get the country through a very difficult period and I think the economic strategy is the correct one, this is not a time to cut,this is a time to stimulate the economy,” he said.

The budget is expected to include a new scheme to support the cash flow of companies forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions, allowing them to claim expenses against income or corporation tax in advance. The payments will be capped at €5,000 a week and last for the period of forced closure.

There will be a large package of climate action measures, including a home retrofitting scheme.

Vehicle registration tax and motor tax will be reformed to incentivise electric and low-emission cars, and penalise polluters, with about 10 per cent of motorists facing higher bills.

The total cost of the social welfare Christmas bonus this year is now expected to be in the region of €350 million, far in excess of the €279 million paid out last year.

As an exceptional once-off measure, those on jobseekers’ payments will also receive the bonus this year if they have been on the scheme for four months instead of the regular 15 months.

In health there will be a spending boost of €4 billion. It was also agreed on Monday that some €50 million would be put aside to fund new drugs for thousands of patients.

Separately, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has secured funding for an extra 600 gardaí, and another 500 civilian staff, and funds to replace 70 temporary Garda vehicles which have been used throughout the pandemic.

In housing, some €500 million will be allocated in new funding, with much of this directed towards the construction of social housing by local authorities and approved housing bodies on public lands.

In education, it is expected there will be increased funding to bring down the pupil/teacher ratio in small schools, and an increased allocation to disadvantaged schools under the Deis programme.