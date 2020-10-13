Budget 2021: €17.75bn package sees supports for firms, homebuyers and hospitality sector but carbon tax to rise

The coronavirus pandemic has been the greatest challenge to face the country since it gained independence, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said as he unveiled Budget 2021.

The Government has gone big on this budget and borrowing is not due to fall much next year. There has been a significant extension and increase in supports for businesses and the role of the State is now very significant across many sectors.

“We have never experienced a challenge like this, but equally Ireland has never delivered such a strong response,” Mr Donohoe said, as he delivered his budget speech to a Dáil sitting in the Convention Centre.

Mr Donohoe described the nearly €18 billion (€17.75 billion) budget package as “unprecedented in both size and scale in the history of the Irish State.”

The budget had been drawn up based on the assumption of “the continued presence of the virus in our country next year, and the absence of a broadly available vaccine,” he said.

Budget 2021: Live Blog

Main Points: Taxes and spending

Chris Johns: Donohoe will do ‘whatever it takes’ to overcome Covid

Alongside Covid-19 and the threat of a no-deal Brexit, the Government also had to make progress on issues such as housing, improving healthcare and climate change, he said.

“From the ashes of the pandemic, together we will build a stronger and more resilient Ireland,” he said.

The Cabinet signed off on the budget at a meeting on Tuesday morning, with little disagreement between the three Coalition partners.

Department of Finance officials had forecast total job losses from the pandemic to reach 320,000 in 2020, with young people particularly affected, he said.

Mr Donohoe said the budget was “exclusively focused on the rest of this year and next year.”

The budget will include a €3.4 billion recovery fund targeted at stimulating the economy and employment in the aftermath of Covid-19 and Brexit, as well as a €1.6 billion spend on capital programmes. These measures are to be the “cornerstone” of the Government’s budget, Mr Donohoe said. The Government has projected the expansive spending will lead to a €20.5 billion deficit next year, down just €1 billion from this year.



Budget 2021 How The Irish Times will be covering it VIEW NOW

Measures announced

Businesses: The wage subsidy scheme supporting businesses will be continued in some form beyond next March for the duration of 2021, Mr Donohoe said. Businesses closed by Covid-19 rules are to get a weekly payment of up to €5,000. The Government will make a payment based on 2019 average weekly turnover. The scheme is effective from today until the end of March next year. The first payments will be made in the middle of November. The rate of VAT for the hospitality and tourism sector is to be cut from 13.5 to nine per cent, mirroring a similar cut during the last financial crash. The cut will come into effect from from November 1st and remain in place until December 2021, Mr Donohoe said.

Carbon tax: The Government will increase carbon tax to €33.50 a-tonne from €26. Mr Donohoe said the increase would apply to auto fuels from midnight, and would be applied to all others from May 1st 2021. From midnight, the increase in carbon tax by €7.50 per tonne will mean a €1.47 increase in the cost of a 60 litre fill of diesel and €1.28 for a similar amount of petrol.

Health and housing: Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath followed his colleague’s speech in the Dáil and announced an extra €4 billion for the Department of Health.

Mr McGrath allocated €110 million for 2021 for affordable housing and cost rental schemes. Over 2,000 affordable units are to be funded next year while €1.2 billion in funding has been allocated for Land Development Agency to continue projects already underway.

Education: All full-time third-level students are to receive a €250 payment in the coming year to help compensate for the move towards greater online learning. It is one of a number of education measures set to be unveiled in Budget 2021 including the hiring of 565 additional teachers to bring the pupil-teacher ratio at primary level to a record low.

Public transport: Mr McGrath pledged €1 billion to bus and rail projects. “This allocation will enable progress on major Ireland 2040 projects, including Bus Connects, Metrolink and the Dart expansion programme,” Mr McGrath said.

Cigarettes and motor tax: The Minister also announced an increase of 50 cent in the price of a packet of 20 cigarettes from midnight to an average of €14 while a third motor tax band will be introduced from January next.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (right) and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath outside Government Buildings in Dublin before outlining the budget to the Dáil. Photograph: Julien Behal Photography/PA



Other measures

Prior to the budget unveiling this afternoon, the follow measures were expected:

€500 million extra for social housing as well as funding to hire more doctors, gardaí, teachers and special needs assistants.

One of the last measures to be finalised late on Monday night was to enable the vast majority of people receiving the pandemic unemployment payment to get the social welfare Christmas bonus this year.

Extra €5.5million for the hot school meals programme, and an extra €2,000 for applicants of the widowed and surviving civil partner grant.

There will be a €120million package for reskilling and retraining including an extension of the apprenticeship scheme. Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has also secured €30million for research including for all-island research.

There will be a large package of climate action measures, including a home retrofitting scheme.

Vehicle registration tax and motor tax will be reformed to incentivise electric and low-emission cars, and penalise polluters, with about 10 per cent of motorists facing higher bills.

As an exceptional once-off measure, those on jobseekers’ payments will also receive the bonus this year if they have been on the scheme for four months instead of the regular 15 months.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has secured funding for an extra 600 gardaí and another 500 civilian staff, and funds to replace 70 temporary Garda vehicles that have been used through the pandemic.

Budget ‘lacks ambition’

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the Government’s budget lacked the ambition that the unprecedented situation demanded.

It had failed to tackle unaffordable childcare costs, the underfunding of disability services, a dysfunctional housing market and the lack of capacity in the health service, he said.

In the party’s first speech responding to the budget as the largest opposition party, Mr Doherty said “the risk is not that we do too much, that we do too little”

“Our health system needed far more, our patients and healthcare staff needed far more. Today was the day to turn fine words and applause into action,” he said.

Those with disabilities were “the forgotten people of this pandemic,” and while he welcomed an extra €100 million in funding for the disability sector Mr Doherty said the Government “could have done a lot more”.

Describing the Government as “out of touch” with people who had lost their jobs during Covid-19, Mr Doherty criticised the failure to restore the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to the full €350 rate.