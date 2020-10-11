Budget 2021:Information Ministry to Spend N1.3bn on Travel, Miscellaneous, Refreshment, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2021 budget to the National Assembly.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Ministry of Information and Culture is to spend N249.114 million on travels and another N285.964 million on miscellaneous expenses, according to the details of the 2021 federal government budget which was presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

The amount is to be spent out of N8.206 billion budgeted for the operation of the Ministry’s headquarters.

While the sum of N4.901 billion was budgeted for recurrent expenditure the sum of N3.304 billion was allocated for capital expenditure for the ministry’s headquarters in the fiscal year.

Of the N249 million earmarked for travel and transport,N44.623million was budgeted for local travels, while the sum of N140.919 million was allocated for international travels for the minister.

Under Miscellaneous, a total N285.964 million was allocated for the ministry’s headquarters for the year 2021, out of which N27.995 million would be spent on refreshment and N150 million would go down for publicity and advertisements, while N66million would be spent on welfare packages.

The Ministry was also allocated N8.898million for honourarium and another N162.626million for office vehicles in the year under review.

Under maintenance service, N93.964 million was earmarked, out of which N39.986million was allocated for maintenance of office building and another N20.471 million was proposed for maintenance of office and IT equipments, while another N405 million was allocated for rehabilitation of office building under the capital allocation.

For utilities, N39.209 million was earmarked for electricity charges whereas office stationeries received N49.928 million for the year.

For materials and supplies, the ministry got N66.558 million allocation and N6.191 million for fueling and lubricants, while medicals received N8.320 million.

vanguardngr.com