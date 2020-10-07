Budget Presentation: Don’t come with some of your Aides to N’Assembly, Senate tells Buhari

By Henry Umoru

AS President Muhammadu Buhari presents the 2021 Appropriation Bill before a Joint session of the National Assembly, the Senate has asked him not to come with some of his Aides.

According to the Senate, President Buhari will not be accompanied by many people on the entourage, stressing that only few people that are very key and relevant to budget that will accompany him into the chamber.

Disclosing this Wednesday in Abuja during plenary, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan said that the budget presentation will not exceed one hour because of Covid-19 situation.

Lawan who urged the lawmakers to maintain social distance during the budget presentation, said, “The joint session normally take place in the chamber of the House of Representatives. It is going to be the same. It will take place there but by this time around because of the situation of COVID-19, we have made arrangements to observe Social distancing in the chamber.

“We also have to wear or face masks mandatorily. We are going to also abridge the entire event because we will be many there. So the entire event will last just about an hour.

“From the entry of the President into the chamber and addresses and the presentation and laying will be just an hour event so that we are able to comply with the requirements of the COvID-19 protocol.

“Mr. President to this time around will not be accompanied by many people on the entourage. Only few people – very key and relevant to budget – will accompany Mr. President into the chamber. I think by the arrangement those of them that have little to do with the budget will join virtually what will happen.”

Vanguard News Nigeria