Buhari, Abiodun, others commiserate with Makinde over mum’s death

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja, Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan, Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, governors and other eminent Nigerians on Thursday condoled with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on the death of his mother, Mrs. Abigail Makinde.

A statement in Abuja by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “President Buhari commiserates with Governor Makinde and his family on the passing of their mother, Mrs. Abigail Makinde.

“The President sends condolences to friends, family and associates of the matriarch, whose testimony of love and kind-heartedness continues to be shared, particularly her warmth to the poor and less privileged.”

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun also commiserated with Makinde.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, the governor described Mama Makinde as a frank and straightforward woman who raised her children in a godly way and was a source of strength to those she came in contact with during her life time.

The Makinde family announced the passage of the governor’s mother at her Ikoloba, Ibadan home through the Jagun Olubadan, Chief Muyiwa Makinde.

The statement said she was 81.

Oyo State government expressed sadness over the demise of the governor’s mother.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the government said: “The State Executive Council (Exco) and indeed the entire government of Oyo State remain thankful for the stabilising roles Mama played in Oyo State while she was with us.

“We can only urge the family to take solace in the good deeds of Mama, which will remain indelible on the sand of time. May Mama’s soul rest peacefully with the Lord.”

House of Assembly Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin described her death as shocking, painful and sorrowful.

Also, a lawyer and Oyo State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in 2019, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), expressed condolence to the governor.

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde on Friday broke silence on his mother’s death, saying the death occurred at a time the family was planning for the matriarch’s 81st birthday.

Makinde spoke while playing host to the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) who were at his Ikolaba GRA, Ibadan private residence on a condolence visit.

The visitors were led by the party’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

Other members of the National Working Committee(NWC) of the party on the trip are: National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd); Deputy National Secretary; National Financial Secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Mai Basira; National Woman Leader, Hajia Mariya Waziri; National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, as well as the leader of the PDP from Osun State, Hon. Soji Adagunodo.

Describing his late mother as an epitome of love and humility, despite being a disciplinarian, Makinde expressed gratitude to the PDP NWC, noting that the fact that the leadership of the party made it to Ibadan barely 24 hours after his mother died showed the love they have for him.