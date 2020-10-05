Buhari Approves N10bn For Census Preparations

Acting Chairman of the National Population Commission, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunju briefs reporters on the agency’s preparations for census on October 5, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N10 billion for the next phase of the Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise in the remaining 546 Local Government Area of the country.

This was disclosed on Monday by acting Chairman of the National Population Commission, Eyitayo Oyetunji during a press conference in Abuja.

“I am however pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr President has reaffirmed his commitment towards the successful completion of the EAD and indeed towards the conduct of the next census by approving the release of the total sum of N10 billion for the continuation of the EAD in the remaining 546 local governments in the country,” he said.

READ ALSO: Alleged Corruption: Maina’s Trial Stalled, Again

He said President Buhari approved an additional N4.5 billion in the 2021 budget for the completion of the exercise, as part of the preparations for the next census.

According to Oyetunji, the exercise will outline areas in the local government areas into small geographical units called Enumeration Areas where the NPC will collate an accurate list of infrastructural facilities and households.

“The President has graciously followed this up by a further approval of an additional N4.5 billion to be included in the 2021 budget for the completion of the exercise as part of the preparations for the next census,” added.