buhari-approves-re-appointment-of-emaimo,-rector,-college-of-dental-technology

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Dr John Emaimo, as Rector, Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu State, with effect from Nov. 27.

The approval is conveyed in a letter signed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora on behalf of President Buhari.

Mamora said that the rector was found eligible for a second term based on his assessment and congratulated him.

The minister urged Emaimo to continue to work with his team because whatever achievements he had made in his first term could not have been done alone.

He reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the expectations of the government and people towards efficient service delivery.

Mamora urged him to endeavour to improve on the achievements already attained at the college as well as justify the confidence reposed in him.

The minister also advised the rector to work with all stakeholders for harmony and in support of the President’s “Change Agenda for next level.’’

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Abdulaziz Abdullahi, said Emaimo’s re-appointment was as a result of his hard work and urged him to do more.

Meanwhile, Emaimo expressed appreciation to the federal government on his re-appointment.

He pledged to render quality service to Nigerians by doing more than he had done before to take the college to greater heights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the college was established in 1952 and inaugurated in 1955 as the only institution then in Africa to provide training for dental technologists and therapists.

The Act establishing FCDTTE was passed by the Federal Government on Dec 5, to offer degree and other advance course as against its former task of running two to four years courses.

Dental technologists are saddled with the responsibilities of fabricating artificial teeth, eye, and nose, ear among other bony and fleshy parts of the crannies. (NAN)