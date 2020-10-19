Buhari approves removal of Board Chairman of Nigerian Copyrights Commission

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the removal of the Board Chairman of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr Tonye Jaja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the board was inaugurated on May 28, 2019 by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,SAN.

A letter to this effect, from Dr Dayo Akpata, SAN, the Solicitor General, dated Oct.15, 2020 said Jaja’s removal is with immediate effect.

He was directed to handover all property of the commission to the Director General, John Asien.

“Wishing you success in your future endeavours. Please accept the assurances of warn regards and best regards,” the letter reads.

No reason was given for the removal.

The government agency that enforces copyright laws and regulates the creative industry, has become public.

Meanwhile, Pastor Godwin Uwubanwen of His Treasure House (HTH) Church, Abuja has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to listen and meet the demands of Nigerians protesting alleged brutality by the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

Uwubanwen made the call on Monday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on activities lined up for the commemoration of the 10th year anniversary of the Church with the theme “Shift”.

According to Uwubanwen, the church and every true man of God will always stand for justice, equity and good governance.

”The ongoing protest #ENDSARS is the voice of the people which the church supports, he said.

He said that the church since inception, has contributed its quota to the nation’s community development through empowerment programmes , medical outreach, scholarships, basic amenities for the less privileged amongst others.

Uwubanwen urged all those in authority to take steps towards ensuring good governances which will in the long run be beneficial to all.

“What really makes us happy the most, is that they have been so organised and it has been violence-free.

”These young men and women have remained focused, have been able to say what they want in clear terms to government.

”We call on government to listen. If I have a way to meet the President or the Vice President right now, I will tell them listen to these young people.

“I will advice that the authorities should take these pains that these young people have been venting in the last couple of days,” Uwubanwen said.

Uwubanwen also said that the church through its empowerment programme has impacted 10,000 people in the past 10 years.

He explained that the church has collaborated with a community bank to loans for those intending to start their business.

He said that the church has collaborated with hospitals to pay medical bills, public schools to give scholarship to the less-privileged children.

Also speaking, Pastor Emmanuel Oyewole said the clamour for police reform is not new to the church as the church in the past ten years have assisted in renovating some police posts and checkpoints.

Oyewole said the church has given equipment like reflective vests, flash lights amongst others to help the police in carrying out their duties effectively.

Also speaking, Seun Uwubanwen, Co-lead Pastor of the church said the outreach programmes of the church was not just restricted to its members but targeted at people in need, displaced persons and other persons of concerns.

She said that in line with theme of the e-discovery conference “shift” Nigeria was taking a shift in the right direction as Nigerians clamor for good governance.

She also urged families to inculcate good behaviors in their children, explaining that what the children learn from the home is what is translated into the wider society.

