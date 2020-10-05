Daily News

Buhari approves special salary for Nigeria teachers

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country in commemoration of World Teachers Day.

Education minister, Adamu Adamu, who represented Buhari at an event to celebrate 2020 celebration of World Teachers Day, in Abuja, also announced an increase in the number of years of service from 35 to 40.

Adamu said the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers in delivering better service.


Details later.


