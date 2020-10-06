Buhari Approves Special Salary Scale For Teachers, Increases Years Of Service

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary on October 1, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers and has increased years of service for educators from 35 to 40.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, announced this on Monday in a speech delivered on behalf of the President in commemoration of World Teacher’s Day.

Mr. Adamu stated that the gesture is aimed at encouraging teachers to give their best.

According to the minister, President Buhari also increased the number of service years for teachers from 35 to 40.

World Teachers’ Day is also known as International Teachers Day, is an international day held annually on October 5.

Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the 1966 UNESCO/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which is a standard-setting instrument that addresses the status and situations of teachers around the world.

This recommendation outlines standards relating to education personnel policy, recruitment, and initial training as well as the continuing education of teachers, their employment, and working conditions.

World Teachers’ Day aims to focus on “appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world” and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.