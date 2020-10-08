Buhari commends executive, legislative relationship

Agency Reporter

Abuja, Oct. 8, 2020(NAN) President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the harmonious relationship between the executive and legislature.

Buhari who spoke at the presentation of the 2021 budget estimates to the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Thursday in Abuja, stressed the need to further deepen the relationship.

“Mr. Senate President, Mr. Speaker, distinguished and honourable members, let me use this opportunity to, again, commend your firm commitment towards ensuring a very harmonious and productive relationship with the executive.’’

Buhari said that he believed the legislative process would be expedited to ensure its prompt passage to sustain the restoration of a predictable January – December fiscal year.

The president said he has directed all Ministers and Heads of Agencies to be personally available for budget defence.

“Let me re-emphasise that Nigerians expect that the 2021 budget will contain only implementable and critical projects, which when completed, will significantly address current structural challenges of the economy.

He commended the National Assembly for its support in steering the nation’s economy in these very challenging times while expressing commitment to sustaining the partnership.

According to him, we believe that as we work together, we will jointly deliver on our joint mandate to our people.

(NAN)