buhari-commiserates-with-marwa-over-brother’s-death

By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to former military administrator of Lagos, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, over the death of his younger brother, Idris, at 57.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari prayed for comfort and succour for the former Lagos administrator and the entire Marwa family.

Alhaji Idris Marwa, a successful businessman in Kaduna, passed on Tuesday after an illness.

Condoling with the Marwa family, Buhari urged them to take solace in the fact that all mortals are destined to ultimately return to their maker, adding “what would then matter is how well we have carried out our stewardship on earth, and I believe Idris Marwa played his role well.”

The President asked God to care for the family left by the deceased, and that they will receive the fortitude to bear the loss.