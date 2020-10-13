Buhari doesn’t need Executive Order to disband SARS, says aide

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PERSONAL Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, yesterday faulted those calling for the President to issue Executive Order to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS of the Nigeria Police Force, saying that the President doesn’t need such order.

The President’s online media aide stated this via his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

Recall that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, had on Sunday bowed to pressure and disbanded the squad after days of public outcry and nationwide protests.

But the President and the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had condemned the act of brutality by some elements with the Police special unit.

Despite the condemnation by the two leaders, the #EndSARS campaigners said they would not back down on the street rallies until President Buhari, issued an Executive Order scrapping the unit.

The protests continued across the country on Monday despite Adamu’s announcement.



But Ahmad said SARS was not created by any Executive Order or legislative act.

He said the IGP was the one that has the authority to disband the squad and he had done so.

According to him, “The defunct SARS was a unit of the Police, it was an administrative creation of the IG of Police, not created by any executive order or legislative act.



“We actually don’t need an executive order to fully disband the unit when the IGP with full authority has already disbanded it.”

Vanguard News Nigeria