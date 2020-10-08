Buhari extends Okhiria’s tenure as railway corporation chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Freeborn Okhiria as the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The renewal was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Eric Ojiekwe, Mr Buhari vide letter Ref: No SH/COS/17/A/1698 dated October 5, 2020, approved the renewal.

This, he said, is in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act. Cap 129, LFN, 2004.

Mr Okhiria, who was first appointed as MD of the corporation on October 24, 2016, will continue his tenure effective October 20, 2020, for a second and final four year tenure.