buhari-felicitates-with-afe-babalola-at-91

Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with veteran legal practitioner, Aare Afe Babalola, as he marks his 91st birthday anniversary.

The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, commended the founder of the Afe Babalola University for his contributions to various sectors of life, including law, medicine and education.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to the founder of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola, on his 91st birthday, October 30, 2020, joining friends and family members to celebrate with the educationist, agriculturist, and legal luminary.

“President Buhari congratulates Aare Babalola for another year added to his life, and more opportunities to give and show that sharing brings more joy than acquisition while commending his antecedents in health, education and legal career, training more than 2,500 lawyers in the country, with 15 already recognized as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

“The President salutes the educationist for his high sense of patriotism, visionary leadership, and penchant for always channeling his energy and resources into projects that directly impact the life of Nigerians, and providing wise counsels to leaders in both the private and public sectors on best ways to move the country forward.

“As the renowned lawyer and philanthropist turns 91, President Buhari prays that the almighty God will bless him and his family, and grant him longer life to keep serving the nation and humanity,” the statement said.